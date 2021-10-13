Special elections in Ralston, Westside Public School Districts on bonds and levy override

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are two special elections happening in Douglas County on Tuesday.

Both involve votes on expanding spending for two school districts.

In the first round results of Ralston Public School District’s mail-in bond issue vote, 1,940 voted for and 1,133 voted against. Voters are being asked to approve $83.7 million worth of bonds.

Voters in the Westside Community School District are being asked to approve a tax levy override. This would last until 2028 and wouldn’t increase taxes.

The district is asking for a five year extension of what voters approved back in 2017. The results of the first round are 4,540 voted yes and 2,922 voted no.

The Douglas County Election Commission expects two releases, one at 5 p.m. and another between 7 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

-

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.