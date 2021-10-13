Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert forecast: Rain exits early with cool, clear and windy weather behind it

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rain and storms were loud early this morning but all of that is moving east very quickly. There could be a few showers as late as 10am this morning but they’ll be spotty and light. Clouds will clear out quickly and we’ll try to warm a bit.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Unfortunately we’ll see the warmest part of the day a little earlier than usual with a high of 68 likely around the lunch hour. Then the cooler air will spill in even though we’ll have SW winds most of the day. Gusts to 40 mph are likely at times today making it feel a little cooler at times.

Wind Gust Forecast
Wind Gust Forecast(WOWT)

Cooler air settles in tonight as the wind dies down. We’ll mostly drop into the 40s tonight by Thursday morning but some areas will dip into the 30s, especially northwest. That is where a Frost Advisory is in place tonight into the morning hours Thursday.

Frost Advisory
Frost Advisory(WOWT)

After that, we’ll see temperatures rebound into the 60s Thursday afternoon but that is as clouds increase. There is a 30% chance of some spotty showers overnight Thursday night. They’ll move out rather quickly and the clouds should as well on Friday. Highs will only reach the lower 60s Friday afternoon.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

