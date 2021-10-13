Advertisement

Prominent north Omaha memorial needs repairs, dangerous to visitors

By John Chapman
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One famous north Omaha landmark near 24th and Lake streets is in need of serious repair as it begins to pose a danger to visiting residents.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial is slowly sinking and could be a safety hazard to those who wish to visit the memorial in person. For that reason, a group of area ministers are trying to keep people off the property while they find a way to repair the area surrounding the monument.

The cornerstone memorial has been a part of the community for close to 20 years but has been sinking over time. Now, it sits about six inches lower and below the surface are cracks and other issues that need to be addressed.

For years this memorial to Dr. King has been a prominent landmark for the community. It also serves as a learning tool for young students whose essays are on display at the monument says Terri Sanders, publisher of the Omaha Star.

The property is owned by the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance. Pastor Portia Cavitt, IMA’s president, has put up signs asking the public to get permission before using the space in an effort to keep people safe.

“Somebody slipping, falling, or tripping over the uneven concrete and so we’re trying to raise funds to do what needs to be done to fix the monumental site,” said Pastor Cavitt.

Several residents, organizations, and churches paid to be a part of this monument that has become a very important asset to the community over the years.

Reverend Cavitt is the Senior Pastor at Clair Memorial United Methodist Church. She says the IMA is working with a contractor to determine how much it will cost to repair the memorial. The IMA welcomes any and all donations to help cover the cost of the repairs.

