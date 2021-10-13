Police looking for suspect after South Omaha Mega Saver robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department reported a robbery Tuesday afternoon at a Mega Saver gas station near south 24th and Q streets.

Police say that upon arrival, officers met with the robbery victim who stated a male suspect walked into the convenience store and showed a note that demanded money.

After the clerk handed over an undetermined amount of cash, the suspect fled on foot.

Police say the suspect was a Hispanic male, light-skinned, 5′6″, thin build, wore a black hat, a camouflage face mask, a black t-shirt, gray pants, one black glove, and one white glove.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is encouraged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP. Any tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a $1,000 reward.

