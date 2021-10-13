Advertisement

Omaha Police and Fire honored during 14th annual ‘Blue Mass’

By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department and the Omaha Fire Department gathered on Wednesday for the 14th annual Police and Fire “Blue Mass.”

The event was held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Saint Cecilia Cathedral near north 39th and Cuming streets.

The Blue Mass dates back to 1934 when many first responder uniforms were blue. The Blue Mass honors Saint Michael the Archangel, the patron saint of those employed in the public safety field, and Saint Florian, the patron saint of the firefighters.

The Blue Mass pays tribute to those who serve in public safety and remembers those who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

