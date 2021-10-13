Omaha man shot while intervening with break-in
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 35-year-old Omaha man was shot early Wednesday morning in northwest Omaha.
The man told police that he approached two juveniles who were attempted to break into a vehicle. When he yelled at them, one of them fired a gun and hit him.
Police say his wound is not considered life threatening.
The juvenile males fled in a black four-door vehicle with a spoiler. The incident was reported at 1:46 a.m. near 124th Avenue Circle and Yates Street, just north of Blondo.
