Omaha man shot while intervening with break-in

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 35-year-old Omaha man was shot early Wednesday morning in northwest Omaha.

The man told police that he approached two juveniles who were attempted to break into a vehicle. When he yelled at them, one of them fired a gun and hit him.

Police say his wound is not considered life threatening.

The juvenile males fled in a black four-door vehicle with a spoiler. The incident was reported at 1:46 a.m. near 124th Avenue Circle and Yates Street, just north of Blondo.

