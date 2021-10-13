Omaha man sentenced after transporting minor from Pennsylvania to engage in illegal sexual activity

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was sentenced in a federal court on Wednesday for transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Court documents state that U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Mitchel D. Abraham, 23, to 12 years and 6 months’ imprisonment with no parole in the federal system. He was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

After Abraham’s release, he will begin a 30-year term of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.

Documents also stated that an investigation conducted by the FBI determined that two Pennsylvania parents reported their daughter missing on or about Dec. 5, 2020. The missing minor was 15-years old at the time.

Through the investigation, the FBI learned that the minor was located at a residence in Omaha. Documents say the FBI made contact with Abraham at his residence on Dec. 31, 2020, and the minor was present.

Officials say that Abraham had met the minor on the online platform Snapchat in November 2020, he was 22 at the time. Documents say that on Dec. 8, 2020, Abraham traveled to Pennsylvania to pick up the minor and return to Nebraska. He arrived in Pennsylvania, transported the minor, and then engaged in sexual activity which is unlawful under the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

