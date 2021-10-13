Kellogg’s strike gaining traction, support from Omaha labor unions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Workers at Omaha’s Kellogg’s cereal plant have now been on strike for more than a week as union representatives on the picket line say negotiations continue to break down.

Chris Haynes, senior negotiator at BCTGM Local 50G, says negotiations remain at a stalemate.

“As of right now, we are at a standstill with the company. We reached out to the company, they’ve said they reached out to us but as of right now, we are not currently talking,” said Haynes.

Senior Union negotiator Haynes describes the negotiation status of the Kellogg’s worker strike as “radio silence” and the BCTGM Local 50G Union President, Dan Osborn agrees. Osborn says employees want to work, but only for what they deserve.

“We just want to go to work,” said Osborn.

“That’s why we’re out here,” said Haynes, “We just want to go back to work.”

On Tuesday, Kellogg Company released videos talking about the strike and the breakdown of negotiations.

“Our number one priority is to get back to the negotiations table and reach a contract so our employees can get back to their jobs and their lives.”

The videos were released by the company to address what they’re calling myths and facts.

“The average 2020 earnings for the majority of our hourly cereal employees was $120,000 per year,” said Bahner.

Union president Dan Osborn says those facts are misleading.

“All of those figures that they posted, they didn’t send us anything as far as where they gathered those figures. Especially with the wages, if they’re including benefits in those wages.”

Day by day the picket line grows all around the Kellogg plant as the show of support for the strike continues. The Omaha Police Officers Association even stopped by on Sunday, writing online that, “We stand with our brothers and sisters working at Kelloggs who deserve fair wages and benefits for their dedicated work.”

OPOA took breakfast to the BCTGM International Union members this morning at Kellogg’s. We stand with our brothers and sisters working at Kellogs who deserve fair wages and benefits for their dedicated work. Posted by Omaha Police Officers Association on Sunday, October 10, 2021

“What that means is we are on the right side of history,” said Osborn.

While the signs make it clear - they want to be working, but each striker is prepared to hold out.

“We’re prepared to stay out here one day longer than the company is prepared,” said Osborn.

Kellogg company tells 6 News that they’re “Implementing contingency plans to mitigate supply disruptions, including using salaried employees and third-party resources to produce food.”

In the meantime, other Omaha labor unions will also be joining the picket lines at the Kellog plant for a strike rally Wednesday afternoon.

The picket rally will take place at 4:30 p.m. by the Kellogg’s cereal plant near 96th and F streets.

The picket rally will feature guest speaker Terry Moore, President emeritus of the Omaha Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO. Moore was an employee at Kellogg’s Omaha cereal pant when he was first elected Omaha Federation President in 1976.

Workers have always been there for Kellogg’s. Think about the baseball games missed, the school plays, an infant’s first words. All missed by the working extra shifts for weeks and months on end, with no days off. Now the company is turning its back on these employees.

The united force joining the rally on Wednesday includes members of industrial, building trades, and public sector unions.

“Shame on Kellogg’s,” said Moore, “When they needed us, we responded in good faith. Now, this is how they are willing to repay Omaha.”

The strike in Omaha began last Tuesday after contract negotiations stalled. Workers at plants in Tennessee, Michigan, and Pennsylvania also went on strike overnight. The plant in Omaha makes Froot Loops, Frosted Flakes, Corn Pops, and Apple Jacks.

