Advertisement

Omaha educator surprised with ‘Nebraska Teacher of the Year Award’

Lee Perez pictured with his students, holding 'Teacher of the Year' Award
Lee Perez pictured with his students, holding 'Teacher of the Year' Award(WOWT)
By Lauren Melendez
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha educator will be representing Nebraska as the Teacher of the Year and the honor; while one he worked hard for, still came as a big surprise.

Lee Perez was brought to tears Wednesday morning as he followed his students into the Library of Alice Buffet Magnet Middle School.

He walked into a room full of family, friends, and respected colleagues, eagerly waiting to congratulate him.

He was immediately presented with the Teacher of the Year award by Nebraska Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt.

“When I interviewed for ‘Teacher of the Year, I told the committee I want to see change,” said Perez.

Perez teacher ESL - English as a second language, and he says diversity is major part of the success stories for students of color.

“Our refugees, our immigrants, our migrant communities...they’re our future lawyers and doctors,” he added.

But Perez also acknowledged that many of them have to fight through incredible hardship to get there and being immersed in a new culture, all while learning a new language, shouldn’t be a burden they carry alone.

“A lot of my students come from trauma -- like war, famine, political destabilization,” Perez listed.

It’s why the recognition is so meaningful.

He is the first ever ESL educator to earn the title, and said it validates that having someone who looks and talks like their students successfully helps build bridges.

Something he wants to see much more of.

“I hope that me winning this will help increase teachers of color, not just in Nebraska, but across the nation. We face a huge teacher shortage right now.”

Perez is the son of a Mexican immigrant who was often made fun of and punished as a child for not knowing English.

His wife, Mariana Cruz said she watched him work on the application for months, carefully weaving that heartfelt anecdote in, to make sure he conveyed how crucial it is to be culturally aware, tolerant and kind to all children.

“This is one of the things that he feels very passionate about and so I’m very proud of Lee. He is inspiring his students to possibly become the next generation of teachers or anything else they want to set their goals on and that’ really cool to see,” said Cruz as she fought back a few tears of joy.

The journey is far from over though.

Perez hopes to travel more, offering professional development and culturally responsive teaching as a way to strengthen the education system.

He’ll also participate in the ‘National Teacher of the Year’ competition later this year.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abused dog left at Papillion rescue shelter with anonymous note by great Samaritan
MUD, MidAmerican Energy warn utility customers of gas bill spike
A tree-shaped pumpkin display at Village Pointe mall in west Omaha was vandalized Sunday night,...
Vandals destroy ‘pumpkin tree’ display at west Omaha mall
A tow truck driver prepares to haul away a vehicle involved in a crash at 68th and Dodge...
One driver hurt, another cited in Monday crash on Dodge Street near UNO
A sharp stick was found jammed into a Council Bluffs slide.
Mother warns others after sharp stick found poking into Council Bluffs slide

Latest News

LIVE: Nebraska governor applauds SNAP initiative’s successes
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Wednesday Oct. 13 COVID-19 update: 9 deaths in Douglas County, most unvaccinated men
When he yelled at them, one of them fired a gun at him.
Omaha man shot while intervening with break-in
Wednesday Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert forecast: Rain exits early with cool, clear and windy weather behind it