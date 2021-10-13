Advertisement

LIVE: Nebraska governor applauds SNAP initiative’s successes

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts is planning to highlight a state re-employment program Wednesday afternoon.

“SNAP Next Step connects families receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to reemployment services such as job search coaching and interviewing skills. This program is helping Nebraskans achieve higher incomes, more financial independence, and less reliance on government assistance,” according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Stephanie Beasley, director of Children and Family Services, will also talk more about the program, and we’ll hear from a participant in the program who has benefited from SNAP Next Step.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

