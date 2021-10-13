Inmate at Lincoln Corrections sent to hospital with serious injury after assault

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Corrections reported an inmate receiving treatment after an assault from another inmate at Lincoln Correctional Center.

The inmate was treated after a “puncture wound” to the chest during a fight on Monday. Officials say they found a homemade weapon that they believe was used inside a trash can.

Inside the same trash can, the staff found a bag they believe had homemade alcohol. According to the release, “[the homemade weapon] had been passed to a third inmate who threw it away.”

