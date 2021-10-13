Advertisement

Inmate at Lincoln Corrections sent to hospital with serious injury after assault

(KOLN)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Corrections reported an inmate receiving treatment after an assault from another inmate at Lincoln Correctional Center.

The inmate was treated after a “puncture wound” to the chest during a fight on Monday. Officials say they found a homemade weapon that they believe was used inside a trash can.

Inside the same trash can, the staff found a bag they believe had homemade alcohol. According to the release, “[the homemade weapon] had been passed to a third inmate who threw it away.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree-shaped pumpkin display at Village Pointe mall in west Omaha was vandalized Sunday night,...
Vandals destroy ‘pumpkin tree’ display at west Omaha mall
Abused dog left at Papillion rescue shelter with anonymous note by great Samaritan
A sharp stick was found jammed into a Council Bluffs slide.
Mother warns others after sharp stick found poking into Council Bluffs slide
FILE - The law makes it illegal to remove a condom without obtaining verbal consent.
California makes it illegal to remove condom without consent
Lanes briefly shut down after multiple crashes in Omaha

Latest News

Todd Simon, Omaha Steaks CEO, prepares his company to hire 3,500 seasonal employees this year.
Seasonal hiring looms in Omaha-metro as millions of jobs remain unfilled
Council Bluffs family experiences costly reconstruction nightmare of sewage cleanup
Season hiring around Omaha-metro amid pandemic
Season hiring around Omaha-metro amid pandemic
Costly reconstruction nightmare for Council Bluffs family
Costly reconstruction nightmare for Council Bluffs family