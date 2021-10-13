Inmate at Lincoln Corrections sent to hospital with serious injury after assault
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Corrections reported an inmate receiving treatment after an assault from another inmate at Lincoln Correctional Center.
The inmate was treated after a “puncture wound” to the chest during a fight on Monday. Officials say they found a homemade weapon that they believe was used inside a trash can.
Inside the same trash can, the staff found a bag they believe had homemade alcohol. According to the release, “[the homemade weapon] had been passed to a third inmate who threw it away.”
