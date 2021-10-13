Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez has grown into a new stronger leadership role

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Adrian Martinez is no stranger to a leadership role, he is after all a three-time captain. But it’s a stronger voice and stronger role than years prior. Part of that comes from his determination to focus on the team regardless of what’s going on.

“All you can do is work your tail off and continue to work and push forward and have faith that things will work out. Prepare, work your tail off and let the chips fall where they may. At the end of the night I can lay down knowing I have everything I had and that’s what it’s about for me,” said Adrian.

This is a different year where in many ways he is carrying the offense, leading the team in rushing, passing and scoring. When that’s what someone is delivering, it in a way commands respect.

“Typically as a quarterback you do not find them to be very tough people. But he is one tough son of a b****, if I am being straight forward. He is the heart and soul of that offense. He is the heart and soul of this team,” said left tackle Turner Corcoran.

“He gets a lot of criticism. and I do not think I have seen anyone deal with criticism the way he does. He does not let it get to him. He takes the good with the bad, and he is always moving forward, and that is something that I think a lot of people can learn from,” said receiver Samori Toure.

Martinez is the first Husker quarterback to rush for ten touchdowns since Taylor Martinez in 2012. Taylor had ten on the dot that year, Adrian will no doubt find the endzone many more times with five or maybe six games to go. He’s also only one of three players in the nation with ten rushing touchdowns.

