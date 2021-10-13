Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts: ‘Not enough votes’ to call special Nebraska Unicameral session on vaccine mandates

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday that he’s not planning to call a special Unicameral session about vaccination mandates.

Calling vaccinations for COVID-19 “the No. 1 best tool we have to fight this pandemic,” Ricketts — has previously said he would fight President Biden’s vaccine requirement — said Wednesday that he is opposed to requiring people to be vaccinated against the virus.

“It absolutely should be a voluntary decision,” he said during Q&A at the end of his news conference on the SNAP Next Step program.

Ricketts said that if he knew there were 33 state senators who were willing to vote in favor of banning vaccine mandates, he would call a special session, but the governor stopped short of saying he was working to gather such a contingent.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abused dog left at Papillion rescue shelter with anonymous note by great Samaritan
MUD, MidAmerican Energy warn utility customers of gas bill spike
A tree-shaped pumpkin display at Village Pointe mall in west Omaha was vandalized Sunday night,...
Vandals destroy ‘pumpkin tree’ display at west Omaha mall
A tow truck driver prepares to haul away a vehicle involved in a crash at 68th and Dodge...
One driver hurt, another cited in Monday crash on Dodge Street near UNO
When he yelled at them, one of them fired a gun at him.
Omaha man shot while intervening with break-in

Latest News

Central Iowa voters elect Republican to state House seat
Group pushing 2020 election recount reaches Omaha
Republican governors including Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds met...
Ricketts, Reynolds join Republican governors at U.S. border
Gov. Pete Ricketts sat down with Lauren Taylor for an exclusive one-on-one interview ahead of...
EXCLUSIVE: Nebraska governor talks COVID-19 data, vaccination mandates, medical marijuana, more