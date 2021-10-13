Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Patchy frost tonight, shower chances return Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Strong thunderstorms rolled through the metro this morning dropping anywhere from a half-inch to nearly 2 inches of rainfall, mostly coming before sunrise. Storms quickly exited as a cold front pushed through with sunny skies returning. Gusty winds picked up behind that front, with gusts of 30 to 45mph across the area. Those wind gusts will continue through sunset, but winds will begin to calm down later this evening. The gusty winds have been pulling in cooler air, which will lead to a chilly night for much of the area. Temperatures will likely fall into the 30s for areas north and west of Omaha, cool enough for some patchy frost. A Frost Advisory has been issued for central and northeastern Nebraska where frost may be widespread enough to damage sensitive plants.

Frost Advisory Tonight (WOWT)

Sunny skies return on Thursday, at least in the morning. Clouds will begin to thicken up by the afternoon and evening as another quick-moving system slides into the plains. That will bring another chance for some showers to the area Thursday night into Friday morning. Most of the shower activity is expected to remain south of I-80 and should be on the light side. We dry out for Friday but more chilly air will follow, keeping temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s for Friday.

Omaha's Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Drier and warmer weather builds back in for the weekend, setting us up for some beautiful fall days. Highs on Saturday will likely top out in the 60s once again but should warm into the 70s by Sunday. The warmer air should stick around into early next week before another cooldown arrives.

