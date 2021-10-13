Council Bluffs family experiences costly reconstruction nightmare of sewage cleanup

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Neb. (WOWT) - After enduring an awful sewage overflow, a Council Bluffs family faces another nightmare. Thousands of dollars for reconstruction may have gone down the drain.

Four months since the sewage cleanup in her basement, Kim Bryson says it’s the handling of repairs that stinks.

“I don’t even like to touch any of it. It’s scary, this stuff is supposed to be tucked away in the wall for a reason,” said Bryson.

In July, Kim and her husband hired Premier Rebuilding Group in Fremont, Nebraska to reconstruct their basement. Part of the project included new wiring and you can see why the homeowner with three kids is concerned.

The conduct has been this way for a month. 6 News called Council Bluffs Building Divison and City Inspector Cody Smith to check the work done so far.

“Yep, that’s live. No, it’s no good for that to be hanging out. Somebody could just walk by brush up against it and get shocked,” said Smith.

The inspector found no permits pulled and no contractor license under the Premier Rebuilding Group.

“Yeah, I do have concerns with both the electrical that was done and the plumbing,” said Smith.

By phone, a self-titled Investor in Premier Rebuilding Group Perry Rehn says he doesn’t have the required contractor’s license but the Project Manager Mike Ogg claimed to have one. The city building division has no record of it.

“I wish I would have done a background check on him,” said Rehn.

An email to the customer from the company investor states something fishy was going on. There’s a contract he claims not to have seen before and turned it over to Kim.

“It’s supposed to be my husband’s signature but it’s not, it’s a scribble. Somebody is impersonating him,” said Bryson.

The city inspector issued three civil citations that carry an $800 penalty to Premier Rebuilding Group. For work on the house without permits or license, work done after the company cashed the homeowners $6,000 check.

“I want to tell the homeowners that they’re going to get taken care of with a full refund,” said Rehn.

The money Kim and her husband will need to get the work done right and by the book.

“I expect it to be done safely and correctly, there are rules for that,” said Bryson.

The general contractor on the project, Mike Ogg declined a chance to comment. The investor in Premier Rebuilding Group says he doesn’t know if there are other customers with issues.

Perry Rehn says the company will be closing down.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.