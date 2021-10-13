Advertisement

Council Bluffs adds new K-9 to police force

Houser, the new K-9, is expected to join the CBPD force by the end of the year.
Houser, the new K-9, is expected to join the CBPD force by the end of the year.(Council Bluffs Police Department)
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Police Department announced the newest addition to their crime-fighting team on Wednesday, Police Service Dog (PSD) Houser.

Council Bluffs Police say that their newest K-9 is a Belgian Malinois and has come from Hungary. Houser is reportedly attending training with his handler, Officer Klement, and is expected to start his tenure on the force by the end of 2021.

Houser is named after a local hero, Marine Sergeant Thomas Houser. Sgt Houser, a graduate from St. Albert and a U.S. Marine assigned to 2nd Force Reconnaissance, 2nd Marine Expeditionary Force, was killed in action on Jan. 3, 2005, in Iraq.

The Council Bluffs Police Department says it is an honor that PSD Houser will carry the name of a local hero who paid the ultimate sacrifice for his country.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

