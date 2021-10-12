Advertisement

Warrant recalled on Weeping Water man that landed on Most Wanted list

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WEEPING WATER, Neb. (WOWT) - A Weeping Water man that was on the Most Wanted List over a week ago is no longer on that list as of Monday.

Matthew Stubbendieck landed on Cass County’s Most Wanted list when he violated his parole by not paying his court fees of $610. Authorities say he paid his fees last week and the warrant is recalled.

He was convicted of assisting suicide after his girlfriend took her own life four years ago. Officials say she lied about having terminal cancer.

Stubbendieck was placed on probation yet still served time in prison when refusing to follow probation rules.

