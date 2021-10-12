Tuesday Oct. 12 COVID-19 update: Cases falling but hospitalizations still high, health director reports

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Westside schools to continue masking

Westside Community Schools said Tuesday it will extend its mask requirement at K-12 schools for an additional two weeks.

The policy is now set to expire Friday, Oct. 29.

The district noted that it has seen a “small decline in cases” over the past month. Positive cases peaked at 41 — 35 students and six staffers — the week of Aug. 23-29. The district has reported 16 cases for two weeks ending Oct. 10, but said Tuesday it already has eight confirmed cases reported for this week.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department on Tuesday reported that three people had died of COVID-19 since Friday: two men and a woman older than age 75 — none of whom were vaccinated — had died.

The local death toll now stands at 804.

DCHD also reported 462 cases had been confirmed over the weekend and Monday, putting the local total at 84,974 positive cases since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. The new positives bring the seven-day rolling average down from 153 to 139 cases.

Local hospitalization data fluctuates daily according to staffing levels. As of Monday afternoon, local hospitals were at 85% capacity, with 202 beds available; ICUs were 83% full with 49 beds available.

Of those patients, 193 are hospitalized with COVID-19 — including five pediatric patients; 63 of those patients are in ICUs, and 30 are on ventilators.

Douglas County health director update

The Douglas County Health Director gave an update on local COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and vaccinations to the Douglas County Commissioners on Tuesday morning.

“I continue to have good news for you,” Dr. Lindsay Huse said at the top of her report.

CASES: She said Douglas County has been at 186.6 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days — and that’s the third week that’s been below 200.

“That is great news,” she said.

Dr. Huse reported that the average — 7.2% positivity — seems to not be plateauing but decreasing.

“Fingers crossed that that’s going to continue,” she said, cautioning that high transmission continues in the area, so preventative measures are still greatly encouraged.

In order to move lower on the transmission tracker, case counts need to drop under 100 per 100,000 and under 50 to move to moderate; and positivity needs to be at 5% to move down to “substantial.”

HOSPITALIZATIONS are still high, she said, and staffing continues to be a significant issue. As of Monday evening, local hospitals were 85% full with 202 of 1,372 beds available in the area.

“Some hospitals, certainly, do not have any beds at all to give for patients,” she said.

Additionally, 87% pediatric beds are occupied; of those, five are COVID-19 patients, but there are also other respiratory issues affecting the younger population, she said.

“It’s that time of year,” Dr. Huse said.

Elective surgeries do still continue to be on hold, Commissioner Dr. Maureen Boyle noted later in the meeting.

VENTILATORS: Ventilator use continues to rise, she said. Usage had been in the upper 20% range for some time, but now is in the upper 30% range, Dr. Huse said, noting that currently 38% of ventilators are in use. There are about 440 vents in the Omaha-metro area, she said, but not necessarily always able to staff to be able to run them.

“We have plenty of machines, may not necessarily plenty of people to run them, though,” Dr. Huse said.

DEATHS: Commissioner Jim Cavanaugh asked Dr. Huse about the breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the county, noting that more men than women had died of COVID-19, according to the county dashboard, calling it “disproportionate.”

The data indicates that 57% of COVID-19 deaths in Douglas County have been men, while 43% of deaths have been women.

The data also indicates that in Douglas County, more women are vaccinated: 60.8% of those vaccinated are women, while 53.3% are men.

Douglas County’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks down the underlying conditions of those in the county who have died from COVID-19. Of the 804 deaths reported to date, 11.8% had no underlying conditions. The top underlying conditions reported include: cardiovascular, 39.4%; renal, 27%; neurological, 26.1%; respiratory, 21%; and diabetes, 18%. The lowest include cancer, 6.2%; obesity, 4.7%; stroke, 4.4%; immune, 1.9%; and liver, 1.6%.

VACCINATION BREAKTHROUGHS: The rate rose slightly from last week, from 1.1% to 1.2%, which means that of the 325,483 fully vaccinated in Douglas County, 3,931 reported a positive case.

The breakthrough death rate remains very small, she said: 0.009%.

VACCINATIONS: Vaccinations numbers spiked in late September as third dose or boosters.

In Douglas County, 18,730 third doses and boosters have been administered, she said. Of those, 17,829 were given to Douglas County residents.

Currently, 68.9% of Douglas County vaccine-eligible residents — or 57% of the population — are fully vaccinated, Dr. Huse said Tuesday. Youth vaccinations are on the decline, but 56.7% of those ages 12 and older are considered fully vaccinated.

The health department has been working with faith-based organizations to help increase vaccination rates in congregations and communities in north Omaha, where vaccination rates continue to be low, the health director said.

Dr. Huse noted that COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters don’t interfere with other vaccinations, and said that people should be sure to get their flu and shingles shots as planned.

LOOKING AHEAD: DCHD will be keeping an eye on the FDA meetings on Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster doses, slated for later this week.

If those approvals happen, Dr. Huse said, “we will make those available. That shouldn’t be difficult; we have a lot of stock.” If it’s not approved right away, more meetings will likely be scheduled.

The meeting about full approval of the pediatric Pfizer vaccination doses is slated for Oct. 26, she said, and the health department will be watching that very closely as well. The CDC would have to give its approvals after that, but if all approvals happen as they have been, Pfizer vaccinations may be available for ages 5-11 by Halloween or early November, she said.

The health department has been working with superintendents to be able to mobilize vaccination opportunities quickly once those approvals are in place, Dr. Huse said.

Commissioner Boyle asked when we might be coming to an end in terms of the pandemic, noting that COVID-19 will likely continue to be a part of everyday life. Dr. Huse said she had done some research on the topic and came up with informed speculation that we could come to this point in April of May — but she also noted that many thought the same thing about this past summer before the delta variant hit.

