Advertisement

Southwest limits canceled flights after 3 tumultuous days

Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and bad weather for flight cancellations.
Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and bad weather for flight cancellations.(CNN, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines appears to be fixing problems that caused the cancellation of nearly 2,400 flights over the previous three days.

By midday Tuesday, Southwest had canceled fewer than 100 flights, although more than 400 others were running late.

That’s according to tracking service FlightAware.

Southwest says bad weather and air traffic control issues in Florida on Friday trapped planes and pilots out of position, causing cascading problems for flights across the country.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree-shaped pumpkin display at Village Pointe mall in west Omaha was vandalized Sunday night,...
Vandals destroy ‘pumpkin tree’ display at west Omaha mall
FILE - The law makes it illegal to remove a condom without obtaining verbal consent.
California makes it illegal to remove condom without consent
Abused dog left at Papillion rescue shelter with anonymous note by great Samaritan
Lanes briefly shut down after multiple crashes in Omaha
A sharp stick was found jammed into a Council Bluffs slide.
Mother warns others after sharp stick found poking into Council Bluffs slide

Latest News

MidAmerican Energy warns utility customers of gas bill spike
FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving looks up at the fans at TD Garden after they defeated...
Brooklyn Nets won’t play Kyrie Irving until he meets vaccine requirement
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2019 file photo, Kanye West appears on stage during a service at...
Kanye West puts Wyoming ranch, business sites up for sale
FILE - This photo shows a bottle of aspirin in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Advice shifting on aspirin use for preventing heart attacks
Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley
Nebraska’s lieutenant governor tests positive for COVID-19