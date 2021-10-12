Scott Frost on Bryce Benhart’s shot at starting this week for Huskers at Minnesota

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What’s old is new again, to a degree. It wasn’t that long ago Bryce Benhart started at right tackle and Turner Corcoran was at left tackle, in fact it was the Michigan State game. Those two players in those positions are the likely scenario this Saturday at Minnesota.

After left tackle Teddy Prochazka left the game against Michigan with a season-ending left knee injury, Turner returned to left tackle where he started the season and Benhart came in to reassume his role on the right side.

“When Teddy (Prochazka) did go down, you know obviously we are feeling bad for him, but he is going to be all right in the end run. I thought it went all right. It is not like I have been playing right tackle for too long, where I have forgotten a few things on left. It did feel a little weird at first getting down and doing a left-handed stance, but I picked up with things right away,” Corcoran.

Scott Frost isn’t ready yet to confirm who will play those positions Saturday. Here’s he is on Benhart.

“He’s got a chance to show us this week. He’s from Minnesota and he has a chance to play against them this year. I don’t think that he played his best against them last year, but this will be a big opportunity for him and we have a lot of faith in him. We have to have a good week of practice so we’re counting on him and the rest of the guys to play.”

Frost also said Prochazka will have surgery next week and will return in the spring. There’s a chance for a redshirt but he’s more concerned about Teddy’s health at the moment, that’s the priority.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.