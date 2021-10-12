Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert forecast: Mild today ahead of the First Alert Day Wednesday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cooler air has settled in this morning with many of us in the 40s out the door. Abundant sunshine will allow us to warm up well into the 70s this afternoon, just shy of 80 degrees for most. Southeast winds gradually pick up today but only gust to about 20 mph late in the day.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

Clouds increase this evening with showers and a few storms possible as early as 9pm. Rain and storm chances then increase overnight tonight with the strongest storms and heaviest rain likely in the 2am to 5am window early Wednesday morning. That is why Wednesday is a First Alert Day. Those storms have the potential to produce wind gusts to 60 mph and heavy downpours. That may lead to an early wakeup call for several people.

First Alert Day
First Alert Day(WOWT)

Any rain that is still in the area early Wednesday should move out no later than 9am with clearing likely the rest of the day. Thankfully it looks like the wind gusts will be a little weaker the rest of the day, only gusting to 40 mph rather than 50 mph as we thought previously. The First Alert Day will likely be dropped after the morning round of storms move through. Cooler air then settles in the rest of Wednesday with a high near 70 degrees.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)
3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Cooler highs in the 60s are likely the rest of the week. There is a small risk of a few more showers Thursday night as well.

