Advertisement

One driver hurt, another cited in Monday crash on Dodge Street near UNO

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Tuesday morning gave a few more details about the crash that tied up Dodge Street traffic Monday morning near UNO.

According to an OPD spokesman, the 24-year-old driver of a 2018 Chevy Silverado heading westbound on Dodge Street violated the traffic signal at 69th Street and hit a southbound Saturn sedan at 8:09 a.m. Monday.

The Saturn driver was transported to UNMC with a broken leg.

The crash in the westbound lanes of Dodge Street west of UNO affected traffic in both directions for some time Monday morning.

The pickup truck driver was cited.

A tow truck driver prepares to haul away a vehicle involved in a crash at 68th and Dodge...
A tow truck driver prepares to haul away a vehicle involved in a crash at 68th and Dodge streets on Monday morning, Oct. 11, 2021.(Brian Mastre / WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree-shaped pumpkin display at Village Pointe mall in west Omaha was vandalized Sunday night,...
Vandals destroy ‘pumpkin tree’ display at west Omaha mall
FILE - The law makes it illegal to remove a condom without obtaining verbal consent.
California makes it illegal to remove condom without consent
Lanes briefly shut down after multiple crashes in Omaha
Three seriously hurt in overnight crash in Omaha
House fire under control in 10 minutes in Omaha neighborhood under investigation

Latest News

First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY Wednesday: A strong storm system brings wind, rain and storms to the area
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert forecast: Mild today ahead of the First Alert Day Wednesday
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Omaha Police investigate cutting after physical altercation