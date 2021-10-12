One driver hurt, another cited in Monday crash on Dodge Street near UNO

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Tuesday morning gave a few more details about the crash that tied up Dodge Street traffic Monday morning near UNO.

According to an OPD spokesman, the 24-year-old driver of a 2018 Chevy Silverado heading westbound on Dodge Street violated the traffic signal at 69th Street and hit a southbound Saturn sedan at 8:09 a.m. Monday.

The Saturn driver was transported to UNMC with a broken leg.

The crash in the westbound lanes of Dodge Street west of UNO affected traffic in both directions for some time Monday morning.

The pickup truck driver was cited.

A tow truck driver prepares to haul away a vehicle involved in a crash at 68th and Dodge streets on Monday morning, Oct. 11, 2021. (Brian Mastre / WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.