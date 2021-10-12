One driver hurt, another cited in Monday crash on Dodge Street near UNO
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Tuesday morning gave a few more details about the crash that tied up Dodge Street traffic Monday morning near UNO.
According to an OPD spokesman, the 24-year-old driver of a 2018 Chevy Silverado heading westbound on Dodge Street violated the traffic signal at 69th Street and hit a southbound Saturn sedan at 8:09 a.m. Monday.
The Saturn driver was transported to UNMC with a broken leg.
The crash in the westbound lanes of Dodge Street west of UNO affected traffic in both directions for some time Monday morning.
The pickup truck driver was cited.
