Omaha Police investigate robbery at tobbaco shop

(WAFB)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a Monday afternoon robbery at a tobacco shop.

Officer spoke to an employee who said a man came into the store of 42 Degrees near Dahlman Ave and L St. and gave her a note demanding money. The suspect is described as a man weighing 190 pounds, wearing a black hat, a grey medical mask, dark grey windbreaker, gloves, and black pants.

The suspect left after receiving an unknown amount of money.

