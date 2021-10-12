Advertisement

Omaha Police investigate cutting after physical altercation

(WMBF)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a cutting Monday morning after two men were involved in an incident.

A 42-year-old man had a small cut and officers say the injury didn’t need any medical treatment.

Officers met with the man and he say that during a “physical altercation” a 50-year-old acquaintance cut him after arriving at his place near South 33rd and Upland Prkwy.

