Omaha Police investigate cutting after physical altercation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a cutting Monday morning after two men were involved in an incident.

A 42-year-old man had a small cut and officers say the injury didn’t need any medical treatment.

Officers met with the man and he say that during a “physical altercation” a 50-year-old acquaintance cut him after arriving at his place near South 33rd and Upland Prkwy.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.