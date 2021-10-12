Omaha Navy veteran saddened by burned flags

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tom Meradith is a forgiving man and has no use for hate and anger.

“Angering is a covering emotion,” Meradith said. “Usually what it covers is fear and there’s no fear where there’s love.”

But it doesn’t mean he’s not hurt by what he found when he arrived home from his work as a chaplain Sunday morning. Someone had set fire to the American flag and the U.S. Navy flag flying in front of his northwest Omaha home.

“I was stunned,” he said. “I can’t say I felt angry, but I felt defiled. Then it sunk in what had happened to the symbol of our country and I was sad indeed.”

The Meradith family has lived in their home since the late 1980s. He served for the U.S. Navy in Vietnam in the 1960s as a gunners mate on a U.S. destroyer.

He works closely with veterans whenever possible and is a chaplain at Brookestone Meadows senior care facility. He said the flag holds an important place in the American heart.

“Those of us who have worn the uniforms of our country, we understand,” Meradith said. “For men like myself that have had funeral services, where that flag was draped over a coffin, that we were giving our last respects to, it means something.”

Meradith has been in contact with the police and posted the story on his Facebook page, looking to bring attention to what he hopes isn’t a bigger problem. The flagpole was charred and the Navy flag was down to a few remnants on the ground beneath.

The U.S. flag was still flying but now is in tatters. He will replace both.

”I honestly pray that the individual or individuals that did this, whether it was a prank or whatever, that they understand going on with hate is going down a rabbit hole.”

