MidAmerican Energy warns utility customers of gas bill spike

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa-based gas utility on Tuesday braced its customers for an increase in heating bills this winter.

Citing a surge in the gas market prices, MidAmerican Energy said customers “can likely expect their total bills to increase by 46-96%” during the “heating season,” which typically runs from November through March.

“We’re not seeing signs of supply challenges this winter, but we do expect to see higher customer bills because of higher commodity prices,” said Peggi Allenback, MidAmerican vice president of market operations and supply, in a release.

Last winter’s polar vortex caused a price surge for natural gas, and MAE said they worked with state regulators to spread those costs out. For Iowa residents, those costs from the February 2021 weather event will continue through April 2022. In comparison, Illinois’ payback period is slated to end in March 2022, while South Dakota will finish those payments in December.

“We don’t mark up what we pay for natural gas... We purchase a portion of gas in advance at the best possible price, and in warmer months, when gas is generally cheaper, we store it for use in winter to help protect our customers financially. Despite these efforts, though, we want our customers to understand that natural gas bills will still be higher this heating season.”

MidAmerican reminded customers of various financial assistance options available to them. Customers can sign up for the budget billing program, which can help ease bill fluctuations, online or by calling 888-427-5632; or they can sign up for assistance from the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. There is also temporary assistance available for those having trouble paying their bills because of COVID-19.

MAE also offered the following tips to increase energy efficiency at home:

Be smart when setting your thermostat. By setting your thermostat as low as is comfortable, you’ll save money. Set it even cooler while you’re sleeping. You can also save with a programmable thermostat that automatically adjusts the indoor temperature when you’re away or sleeping.

Service your furnace. Have your furnace serviced once a year to ensure it’s working safely and efficiently. Clean or replace filters once a month or as recommended by the manufacturer.

Set your water heater to 120 degrees. The U.S. Department of Energy recommends setting your water heater to 120 degrees, which is not enough to cause scalding but is still hot enough to keep diseases at bay and is considered relatively energy efficient.

Seal leaks. Locate and seal any leaks from your air ducts. Use weather stripping to help seal leaky windows and doors.

Check your insulation. Consider whether you need to add or replace your home’s insulation. Insulation reduces energy demand in both the winter and summer.

Close your curtains at night. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, closing your curtains at night during the winter can help reduce heat loss in a room up to 10%. During the day, open your south-facing curtains and shades to take advantage of the sunshine

MidAmerican Energy serves electric and natural gas customers across Iowa and in Illinois, South Dakota; and natural gas customers in parts of Nebraska.

