Jury finds Lincoln man guilty of manslaughter following fatal shooting in 2020

Long was found guilty of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
Long was found guilty of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A jury found Ryan Long guilty of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony in the 2020 shooting of Michael Whitemagpie near 33rd and Vine.

Long, appeared in court over video after a COVID-19 exposure at the Lancaster County Jail.

Whitemagpie was shot in an alley on May 23, 2020. Court documents show police were called to the area and found Whitemagpie deceased in the alley alongside 16 spent shell casings. Their investigation lead to Long.

The documents say witnesses and video surveillance lead police to believe Long and Whitemagpie had been in an argument prior to the shooting. Surveillance video from the alley where Whitemagpie was found also showed video of a man police believed to be Long firing several shots at Whitemagpie.

Long will be sentenced Nov. 23. Long could face up to 20 years in prison for the manslaughter charge. The weapons charge could add another five to 50 years.

