Iowa Corrections report inmate leaving work release

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa Department of Correction reported an inmate leaving work release Tuesday evening.

Officials say, Glen Long, 52, didn’t report to the Davenport Work Release Facility on Monday, which is a requirement. He is described as 5′7 and weighing 209 pounds.

Long began work release on Sept. 22 and was convicted for a first-degree robbery charge in Scott County.

Officials advise calling local police to give any tips or information.

