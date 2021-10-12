Iowa Corrections report inmate leaving work release
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa Department of Correction reported an inmate leaving work release Tuesday evening.
Officials say, Glen Long, 52, didn’t report to the Davenport Work Release Facility on Monday, which is a requirement. He is described as 5′7 and weighing 209 pounds.
Long began work release on Sept. 22 and was convicted for a first-degree robbery charge in Scott County.
Officials advise calling local police to give any tips or information.
