Four hurt in head-on crash on Interstate 29

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERCIVAL, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa State Patrol reported Tuesday that four people were hurt in a head-on crash in Interstate 29 overnight Sunday.

At 1:20 a.m. Sunday, ISP reported, a 2010 GMC Yukon was headed north on I-29 near mile marker 14, four miles north of the Nebraska City exit, when it left the road for unknown reasons, crossed the median and continued into the oncoming lane, hitting a 2018 Honda Civic head-on.

Three people from Lincoln, the 40-year-old driver and 39- and 14-year-old passengers in the Yukon, were taken to Nebraska Medicine. The Civic driver, a 19-year-old from Overland Park, Kan., was flown to the same hospital.

At least one of the victims has since been released, a hospital spokeswoman said Tuesday.

