Fiji fraternity suspension extended through 2026

Several hundred UNL students protested in response to a reported sexual assault at the Phi...
Several hundred UNL students protested in response to a reported sexual assault at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house the first week of classes in August 2021.(Ryan Swanigan / KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska Lincoln extended its suspension of a fraternity for five years.

On Aug. 25, Chancellor Ronnie Green announced the temporary suspension of the Phi Gamma Delta (Fiji) fraternity, pending an investigation into violations of an existing probation. The University Conduct Board determined that violations of the Student Code of Conduct did occur and has suspended the Fiji fraternity through 2026. During this time, the fraternity is no longer recognized by the university.

The fraternity house at 1425 R St. is private property and is not under university control. Any private use of the building is determined by the Phi Gamma Delta housing corporation.

A separate criminal investigation by the University Police Department into the reported sexual assault is open and ongoing. A sexual assault was reported the first week of the fall semester. UNL said the victim of the alleged assault is a 17-year-old female and the suspect is a 19-year-old male.

The University said UNLPD officers responded to Bryan East hospital around 3:40 a.m. on Aug. 24 where they found the victim. The victim reported she had gone to the fraternity house together with an 18-year-old acquaintance who left prior to the assault. After the assault, she walked from the house and was driven to the hospital by the 18-year-old acquaintance.

Students protested outside the fraternity house for several nights following the sexual assault report.

Two weeks ago Chancellor Green announced a permanent Chancellor’s Commission for the Prevention of Sexual Misconduct.

According to a news release from the University, it has also committed to additional staffing and support for the Center for Advocacy, Response and Education (CARE); creating a director of education on sexual misconduct; improving mandatory training for students, faculty and staff; and repurposing Neihardt Hall into a one-stop resource that includes new, more accessible facilities for student advocacy and support services.

