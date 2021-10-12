Advertisement

FDA to ask some companies to stop making hand sanitizer

The Food and Drug Administration is telling some companies to stop making hand sanitizer by the...
The Food and Drug Administration is telling some companies to stop making hand sanitizer by the end of the year.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is telling some companies to stop making hand sanitizer by the end of the year.

At the start of the pandemic, the FDA set temporary policies for non-drug manufacturers to produce certain alcohol-based hand sanitizer for the public health emergency.

In a Tuesday news release, the FDA said the supply of alcohol-based hand sanitizer from traditional suppliers has increased in recent months.

As a result, most individuals and healthcare providers are no longer having trouble getting the products.

Therefore, the FDA is withdrawing its temporary guidance for certain companies to make hand sanitizer.

Companies manufacturing alcohol-based hand sanitizers under the temporary policies have to stop by December 31.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree-shaped pumpkin display at Village Pointe mall in west Omaha was vandalized Sunday night,...
Vandals destroy ‘pumpkin tree’ display at west Omaha mall
FILE - The law makes it illegal to remove a condom without obtaining verbal consent.
California makes it illegal to remove condom without consent
Abused dog left at Papillion rescue shelter with anonymous note by great Samaritan
Lanes briefly shut down after multiple crashes in Omaha
A sharp stick was found jammed into a Council Bluffs slide.
Mother warns others after sharp stick found poking into Council Bluffs slide

Latest News

Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Fallout continues from uncoverered emails from former NFL coach Jon Gruden.
NFL coach Jon Gruden resigns after racist emails surface
Central Iowa voters will fill House seat in special election
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued guidance Tuesday saying the agency would...
Federal immigration agents to end practice of worksite raids