David’s First Alert Forecast - Staying warm this evening with strong storms possible overnight

By David Koeller
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday started off on a very chilly note, with temperatures in the upper-30s and low to mid-40s. After morning fog lifted, abundant sunshine heated temperatures quickly into the 70s for the afternoon.

The afternoon and much of the evening will remain warm and pleasant, with clouds gradually increasing from the southwest and winds speeds increasing from the southeast.

Hour by hour forecast Tuesday evening
Hour by hour forecast Tuesday evening(WOWT)

Isolated showers and storms could fire up as early as 9 PM, but the main window for strong storms will be between 2 AM and 5 AM Wednesday. When storms first fire, they could carry a hail threat. As the storms become more linear and lift through our area, strong winds will become the primary severe threat. Pockets of heavy rain are possible, but the system looks to move through here quickly enough to keep most rainfall totals under one inch.

Wednesday is a First Alert Day due to early morning storms
Wednesday is a First Alert Day due to early morning storms(WOWT)

Once the rain exits by mid-morning, clouds will clear quickly behind, making way for a sunny but breezy afternoon. Winds could still gust 35-40 mph through evening.

Another chance for showers moves in Thursday evening from the south, before conditions dry out and quiet down for the rest of the extended forecast. Highs this weekend will top out in the upper-60s and lower-70s, with overnight lows in the 40s.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

