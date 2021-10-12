Advertisement

Authorities identify woman who drowned while kayaking

Police lights and water graphic.
Police lights and water graphic.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) - Authorities identified a woman who drowned while kayaking on the North Platte River near Scottsbluff.

The woman was identified Monday as 65-year-old Linda D. Schledewitz, of rural Scottsbluff. She and her husband overturned a kayak on Friday afternoon near Scottsbluff’s wastewater treatment facility.

The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports the man initially struggled to reach his wife in the water, but once he did he administered CPR.

