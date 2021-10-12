Abused dog left at Papillion rescue shelter with anonymous note by great Samaritan

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Another case of animal abuse in the Omaha-metro. It’s the second one 6 News came across in the last month, making two dogs lucky to be alive thanks to caring people.

BeeBop has a baritone bark and her life a real low note.

“She has traumatic brain injuries and physical wounds that didn’t heal right,” said Chelsea Hoyle.

Volunteer Chelsea Hoyle with Muddy Paws Rescue says the English bulldog mix has been left in a shelter drop-off cage with a note only signed “humans.” It implies someone knew the dog’s condition and rescued her.

“Whoever this great Samaritan is we’re so grateful that you saved her and once you realized you couldn’t give her any more than you could we’re here to step in,” said Hoyle.

The anonymous note mentions server brain damage but just how severe. That’s why BeeBop is being brought to the Papillion Animal Clinic.

An examination by Dr. Mike Rukstalis finds that BeeBop may have been raised to be more than just a pet.

“She definitely has some signs she may have been in a dog fight and whether that was on purpose I don’t know,” said Dr. Rukstalis.

BeeBop’s next appointment will be with a veterinary neurologist.

“And she’s extremely lucky that she found her way to Muddy Paws. There are not many groups that are willing to invest that kind of money because it’s an expensive proposition to get this kind of care,” said Dr. Rukstalis.

Often to save abused pets like BeeBop, it takes people who are bulldogs at raising money for vet care. Another dog rescued from abuse is on the road to recovery.

Remember Maya? She was found living in a filthy locked kennel at a Fremont home weighing only 15 pounds.

She’s gone from a veterinarian clinic to a foster home and has gained more than 10 pounds. Her owner has a felony court date later in October.

