Vandals destroy ‘pumpkin tree’ display at west Omaha mall

A tree-shaped pumpkin display at Village Pointe mall in west Omaha was vandalized Sunday night, Oct. 10, 2021, according to a PR firm associated with the mall.(Bread and Butter PR)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A pumpkin display at Village Pointe mall in west Omaha was vandalized overnight.

More than 100 pumpkins from the pumpkin “tree,” a tradition for the mall for more than a decade, were smashed around the display, according to a PR firm associated with the mall.

“The vandals’ work is both disappointing and costly,” said a spokesperson with Bread and Butter PR.

A tree-shaped pumpkin display at Village Pointe mall in west Omaha was vandalized Sunday night, Oct. 10, 2021, according to a PR firm associated with the mall.(Bread and Butter PR firm)

