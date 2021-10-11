Vandals destroy ‘pumpkin tree’ display at west Omaha mall
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A pumpkin display at Village Pointe mall in west Omaha was vandalized overnight.
More than 100 pumpkins from the pumpkin “tree,” a tradition for the mall for more than a decade, were smashed around the display, according to a PR firm associated with the mall.
“The vandals’ work is both disappointing and costly,” said a spokesperson with Bread and Butter PR.
