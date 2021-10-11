Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert forecast: Clouds & showers to start a busier week of weather

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds are covering most of the area this morning helping to keep temperatures in the 50s for the majority of us. There are some showers to the south near Falls City and Northwest Missouri but they’ll exit east fairly early with clouds following later on today. That leads to some clearing and warming for the second half of Monday.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

Wind gusts from the north may try to hit 20 mph at times. Overall that won’t be too much of an issue but you may notice them from time to time.

Wind Forecast
Wind Forecast(WOWT)

Beautiful sunshine will settle in for Tuesday during a very enjoyable day for most of us. With the dry and comfortable air, we’ll be able to make a run at 80 degrees before clouds roll in late.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

Clouds will increase Tuesday night leading to chances of showers and storms after 10pm. Those chances increase overnight leading right into the FIRST ALERT DAY Wednesday. There is the possibility that some of the early morning storms moving through Wednesday could be stronger with wind and hail potential. After the storms move out very early, gusty SSW winds will try to hit 50 mph the rest of the day. Check out the latest regarding this First Alert Day here.

Cooler highs in the 60s are likely for the rest of the week behind this system. It will feel very much likely fall!

