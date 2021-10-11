Reba McEntire concert tour plans Omaha stop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Reba McEntire announced Monday that she’s going on tour — and Omaha is on the list.

The country star will perform Feb. 3 at CHI Health Center along with Brandy Clark. Others joining her for various tour stops include Hannah Dasher, Caylee Hammack, Reyna Roberts, Cailtyn Smith, Brittney Spencer, and Tenille Townes.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and can be purchased at reba.com and livenation.com. Citi cardmembers will have pre-sale access through Citi Entertainment from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 10 p.m. Thursday.

