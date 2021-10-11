Omaha travelers experience delays, frustration with Southwest flights

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Southwest Airlines canceled 360 flights and had delays with another 750 on Monday. This follows a weekend where the airline canceled some 2,000 flights nationwide.

For Southwest passengers in Omaha, overall things aren’t too bad but it’s a big deal for passengers feeling the effects from airline issues.

Joe Steuter is flying to Las Vegas on business but he won’t get there on time. His Southwest flight is one of the four that’s listed as delayed.

“It puts a little bit of a wrinkle in my day knowing that I have to get there for a conference but we are trying to plan things as we go and so I think in a lot of ways, we’ll see where the day takes us and hopefully get there at a decent time so that we can still make it all happen,” said Steuter.

Southwest has put the blame for delays and cancelations on bad weather and problems with the air traffic control system. The recent problems is growing distrust with some air travelers.

Wendi Ford’s Southwest flight is running late and she doesn’t buy the airline excuses for the delay.

“If they were having weather issues, all the airlines would be having weather issues, so people are not idiots and you should not treat them like that especially if you want them to return and use your business again,” said Ford.

Wendi doesn’t believe Southwest is alone when it comes to airlines being straight with their customers.

“I don’t think any airline really does any particularly better job than the next of being honest with their cliental or customers when they’re having things like this go on. Cause we didn’t see any honesty out of the other airlines when they had the same issues a couple of months ago,” said Ford.

Cameron Jones’ Southwest flight to Birmingham is also delayed. He believes the airlines should help their customers when those delays cause passengers to miss connecting flights.

“They should compensate us someway on just in case we do miss our flight and everything. Make it easier to change flights or put ‘em in a hotel room, you know just help people out,” said Jones.

Two Southwest arrivals to Eppley were canceled Monday morning. There has been speculation that the cancelations and delays are to protest a company COVID vaccine mandate.

Southwest Airlines Pilot Association says those claims aren’t true.

