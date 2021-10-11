Advertisement

Officials say 70-year-old man died in Gibbon apartment fire

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GIBBON, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a 70-year-old man died in an apartment fire in south-central Nebraska.

The Kearney Hub reports fire happened Friday night at the Colony Acres apartments in Gibbon. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says fire crews discovered the body of 70-year-old Bradley Osborne inside his apartment while fighting the blaze.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, but say no foul play is suspected in Osborne’s death. Gibbon is about 13 miles northeast of Kearney.

