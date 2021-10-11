Advertisement

Nebraska tribes celebrate Indigenous People’s Day at Capitol

Nebraska tribes held a flag dedication ceremony at the state Capitol in Lincoln on Monday...
Nebraska tribes held a flag dedication ceremony at the state Capitol in Lincoln on Monday morning, Oct. 11, 2021, in celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day.(Leigh Waldman / WOWT)
By Leigh Waldman and Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Leaders of Nebraska’s four Native American tribes dedicated their flags Monday in a ceremony at the state Capitol celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day.

According to details from the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs, the flags will be displayed in the Warner Legislative Chamber at the Capitol.

During Monday’s ceremony, leaders from Nebraska’s Omaha, Ponca, Santee Sioux, and Winnebago tribes spoke about the significance of the state’s recognition.

Following the dedication, the Winnebago Tribe was planning a Powwow Exhibition in the second-floor rotunda following by a small reception hosted by State Sens. Tom Brewer and Patty Pansing Brooks.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

