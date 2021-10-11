Nebraska Corrections report staff member seriously hurt after inmate assault

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported Monday afternoon of a staff member at Omaha Correctional Center was seriously hurt after an assault.

Officials say the staff member was treated for a broken nose for the incident that happened on Oct. 10. According to the release, “the inmate headbutted one of the staff members in the face.”

It’s reported two staff members were restraining an inmate who appeared to show signs of intoxication.

