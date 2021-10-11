Monday Oct. 11 COVID-19 update: School dashboards round-up

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Public school dashboard updates

Omaha Public Schools on Friday reported 82 positive COVID-19 cases among students and 25 among staff.

Elkhorn Public Schools reported Monday that it had 20 active COVID-19 cases, with Manchester Elementary reporting the highest number of cases: 4 — the same number as reported in all Elkhorn high schools combined.

Millard Public Schools on Monday was reporting 78 active COVID-19 cases, with one in the district office, 20 in high schools, nine in middle schools, and the rest in elementary schools. Millard West had the most cases: 9; Abbott Elementary had 8; Millard South had 6; and Ackerman and Rockwell elementary schools were reporting 5 cases each.

Gretna Public Schools on Friday reported it had 19 active cases and 121 recovered cases.

Bellevue Public Schools on Friday at 5 p.m. reported 28 students and eight staff had been confirmed positive for COVID-19 during the week of Oct. 1-7. Central Elementary had the most cases: 7; with Birchcrest Elementary reporting 6 cases and Peter Sarpy Elementary reporting 5. The district has reported positive cases for 243 students and 47 staff since the start of the school year.

Council Bluffs Public Schools were reported 25 students and two staff positive for COVID-19 as of Friday.

UNO update

UNO cases had been on the rise in recent weeks, after peaking so far this year at 24 cases reported Aug. 29, before reporting a steep decline Sunday — the first time the university has reported a total below average since the start of classes

According to the UNO COVID-19 dashboard, the university reported only one student case and one faculty case of COVID-19 on Monday after reporting the following positive case numbers in weeks prior:

Aug. 22: 16 students, 5 faculty

Aug. 29: 17 students, 7 faculty

Sept. 5: 14 students, 1 faculty

Sept. 12: 17 students, 1 faculty

Sept. 11: 11 students, 2 faculty

Sept. 26: 10 students, 4 faculty

Oct. 3: 15 students, 3 faculty

Students, faculty, and staff have been required to mask indoors since Aug. 25; classes started Aug. 23.

Fall break Oct. 18-19.

UNL update

In the past 14 days, the rolling average of positive COVID-19 cases has been on a slow decline, reaching 6.86 as of Thursday after hitting a high this quarter of 38.43% on Sept. 4.

UNL’s COVID-19 dashboard was reported a seven-day positivity rate of 1.46% for the week ending Saturday, Oct. 2, which was up from 1.05% reported the week prior.

UNL put a mask policy in place Aug. 25; classes started Aug. 23.

Fall break is Oct. 18-19.

Iowa update

According to Iowa Public Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard data updated Sunday, the state has reported 8,355 positive COVID-19 tests in the past seven days, down 1,486 from the week prior. But the decline only pulled the state’s positivity rate down to 0.1% to 9.5% compared to the week ending Sunday, Oct. 3.

Iowa has reported 6,654 COVID-19 deaths to date; 89 of them have occurred from Aug. 4-Sept. 30, but only two were reported from May 21-July 21.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are also down, with 566 patients reported Monday, compared to 629 the week prior. However, more COVID-19 patients are in ICUs: 152 reported Monday, compared to 140 the week prior.

Of all Iowa patients, 75.3% have been hospitalized because of COVID-19, which is 1.1% less than the week prior. And of all of the state’s COVID-19 patients, 80.9% are unvaccinated — 7.1% less than the week prior.

Currently, 30 long-term care facilities are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, which is one more than the week prior.

No Douglas County update

The health department was closed Monday for a holiday.

The Douglas County COVID-19 dashboard showed a decrease in cases reported for the week ending Saturday. Fewer than 800 cases were reported for the week, down from more than 1,100 reported the week prior and about 1,000 the week before that.

It’s only and only the second week since Aug. 21 that fewer than 1,000 positive cases were reported by DCHD.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy , 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC , 7100 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx , 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at several local schools and events this week:

OCT. 18

A free mobile clinic at the La Bonne Vie North “Share the Love” event will offer Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J doses to walk-ins from 2-4 p.m. at 6077 Ville De Sante Drive, near Life Care Center of Omaha.

Pfizer boosters

The Douglas County Health Department is distributing Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination boosters at its clinics to those in certain groups:

Adults ages 65 and older

Long-term care facility residents

Adults ages 50-64 with underlying medical conditions that make put them at high risk of severe COVID-19

Adults ages 18-49 with certain conditions listed above, or who are otherwise at risk of severe COVID-19

Adults ages 18-64 whose jobs put them at high risk for COVID-19

The CDC is recommending booster doses be administered six months after receiving your second dose. Anyone with questions is advised to contact their healthcare provider for further guidance.

Underlying medical conditions that qualify for boosters include: cancer; chronic kidney disease; chronic lung diseases like COPD, moderate to severe asthma, interstitial lung disease, damaged or scarred lung tissue, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary hypertension, etc.; certain neurological conditions like dementia, Alzheimer’s, etc.; diabetes; Down syndrome; certain heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, hypertension; HIV/AIDS or others in immunocompromised states; liver disease like cirrhosis, liver scarring, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, etc.; those who are overweight or obese; pregnant and recently pregnant people who are 42 or more days past the end of their pregnancy; certain hemoglobin disorders like sickle cell disease, thalassemia, etc.; current or former smokers; recipients of organ, blood stem cell, or bone marrow transplants; cerebrovascular disease like stroke, etc.; and substance use disorders including alcohol, opioid, cocaine use disorders, etc.

Those occupations qualifying for boosters include: first-responders such as healthcare workers, firefighters, police, and congregate care staff; education staff such as teachers, support staff, daycare workers; food and agricultural workers; manufacturing workers; corrections workers; U.S. Postal workers; public transit workers; grocery store workers; and residents of homeless shelters or correctional facilities.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Children’s Hospital

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Sarpy/Cass health district

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccinations at its offices, located at 701 Olson Drive in Papillion:

Tuesdays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesdays: 1-6 p.m.

The health department offers the following vaccines at its clinics:

First and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses

Additional doses of Pfizer and Moderna for immunocompromised people

Pfizer booster

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location is open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County , the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month.

Off-line help

CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

