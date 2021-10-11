Advertisement

LPD: Officers find homemade explosive device in man’s pocket during traffic stop

Cody Ryan
Cody Ryan(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say had a homemade explosive device in his pocket.

On Friday around 8:30 p.m., police stopped a white 1999 Ford F-150 in the area of 70th Street and Leighton Avenue.

LPD said homeowners in the area had called to report the vehicle was seen driving erratically through the neighborhood.

Police said the driver of the truck, 30-year-old Cody Ryan, was wanted for an outstanding felony warrant and was taken into custody.

According to police, officers found an item in Ryan’s pocket that was identified by the fire inspector as an illegal explosive device. Police said the device was homemade and intended to explode upon impact with a hard surface.

LPD said Ryan was also driving on a revoked license.

He was arrested for his outstanding warrant, possession of a destructive device and driving while revoked 2nd Offense.

