OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Westbound lanes were shortly reopened after a car causing two crashes Monday afternoon.

Omaha Police say a driver of the red pickup was driving recklessly near 144th & West Maple and caused one crash then hit a truck pulling a boat causing a second crash. No serious injuries were reported.

144th and W. Maple, PI accident has WB Maple shut down. Avoid the area. #OPD via @OPDLtLeavitt pic.twitter.com/rYZNidJTKh — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) October 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.