Iowa caregiver arrested after drugs linked to baby’s death

Nicole Ghee faces charges after police say an infant girl died in her care with drugs in her...
Nicole Ghee faces charges after police say an infant girl died in her care with drugs in her system.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT
DES MOINES (AP) - An Iowa woman faces criminal charges after a baby girl who had been in her care died and was found to have illicit drugs in her system.

Television station KCCI reports that Des Moines police arrested 40-year-old Nicole Ghee on suspicion of child endangerment and drug possession in the April death of a 2-month-old girl.

Investigators say an autopsy showed the baby had methamphetamine in her system. Ghee is scheduled to appear in court on the charges on Oct. 20.

