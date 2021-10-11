Husker linebacker uses NIL for good, donates money to an important cause

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As soon as the NCAA gave student-athletes the go head to profit off their own brand this summer, we saw Husker football players promoting Runza, a Husker volleyball star selling clothes she designed.

Husker linebacker JoJo Domann has also jumped at the opportunity. Appearing in a restaurant commercial and his podcast is sponsored by an insurance and real estate company.

His next move is about giving back.

“Talking to him the other day, you’re a leader JoJo, on your team, on campus. I hope you’re a leader who maximizes this NIL opportunity. Not for just individual student-athletes, but causes they believe in,” said Ashleigh Alcorn.

Ashleigh Alcorn is with Compassion International. Three years ago, JoJo Domann sponsored a child in need after attending a Christian concert.

He’s partnered with several companies to donate funds to a number of handpicked charities including Compassion International’s Fill the Stadium opportunity and effort to reach 70,000 struggling children.

“We take for granted how much we have in America and how blessed we are with resources, roofs over our heads, and running water. I want to do anything possible to help make their lives better,” said Domann.

The Fill the Stadium campaign already has the backing of a number of professional athletes.

