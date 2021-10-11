Dodge Street crash shuts down morning westbound traffic near UNO

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash involved multiple vehicles in the westbound lanes of Dodge Street near UNO shut down traffic in both directions for some time Monday morning.

Omaha Police said four vehicles were involved in the crash just after 8 a.m. near 69th Street; eastbound traffic was moving again by about 8:30 a.m., but westbound traffic was still being diverted as crews prepared to clear away the vehicles more than an hour later.

Crash at 68th and Dodge on Monday morning, Oct. 11, 2021. (Brian Mastre / WOWT)



