David’s First Alert Forecast - Beautiful fall weather Monday evening! Tracking storms Tuesday night
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday started off with widespread cloud cover and showers southeast of the Omaha Metro. Temperatures ranged from the lower-40s in Norfolk, Columbus, and York to the mid-50s in southeastern Nebraska and southwestern Iowa.
Clouds gradually decreased from west to east as a low pressure system slowly lifted northeast through the region. Afternoon sunshine allowed temperatures to quickly jump into the 70s in Nebraska, with western Iowa lagging a few hours behind.
Skies continue to clear overnight, with lows dropping into the low to mid-40s by early Tuesday.
Mostly sunny skies return Tuesday with more clouds around for the afternoon and evening. Highs look to warm into the mid to upper-70s with a southeast wind.
Scattered storms develop after 9 PM Tuesday with the strongest storms arriving between 1 AM and 5 AM Wednesday morning. Some showers may linger through mid-morning, but skies will clear quickly thereafter. Plentiful sunshine is in store for the afternoon, but gusty winds will continue.
Quieter weather moves in for the rest of the week, with comfortably cool highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.
