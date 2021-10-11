David’s First Alert Forecast - Beautiful fall weather Monday evening! Tracking storms Tuesday night

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday started off with widespread cloud cover and showers southeast of the Omaha Metro. Temperatures ranged from the lower-40s in Norfolk, Columbus, and York to the mid-50s in southeastern Nebraska and southwestern Iowa.

Clouds gradually decreased from west to east as a low pressure system slowly lifted northeast through the region. Afternoon sunshine allowed temperatures to quickly jump into the 70s in Nebraska, with western Iowa lagging a few hours behind.

Hour by hour forecast - tonight (WOWT)

Skies continue to clear overnight, with lows dropping into the low to mid-40s by early Tuesday.

Mostly sunny skies return Tuesday with more clouds around for the afternoon and evening. Highs look to warm into the mid to upper-70s with a southeast wind.

Scattered storms develop after 9 PM Tuesday with the strongest storms arriving between 1 AM and 5 AM Wednesday morning. Some showers may linger through mid-morning, but skies will clear quickly thereafter. Plentiful sunshine is in store for the afternoon, but gusty winds will continue.

Wednesday is a First Alert Day (WOWT)

Quieter weather moves in for the rest of the week, with comfortably cool highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

