Advertisement

David’s First Alert Forecast - Beautiful fall weather Monday evening! Tracking storms Tuesday night

By David Koeller
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday started off with widespread cloud cover and showers southeast of the Omaha Metro. Temperatures ranged from the lower-40s in Norfolk, Columbus, and York to the mid-50s in southeastern Nebraska and southwestern Iowa.

Clouds gradually decreased from west to east as a low pressure system slowly lifted northeast through the region. Afternoon sunshine allowed temperatures to quickly jump into the 70s in Nebraska, with western Iowa lagging a few hours behind.

Hour by hour forecast - tonight
Hour by hour forecast - tonight(WOWT)

Skies continue to clear overnight, with lows dropping into the low to mid-40s by early Tuesday.

Mostly sunny skies return Tuesday with more clouds around for the afternoon and evening. Highs look to warm into the mid to upper-70s with a southeast wind.

Scattered storms develop after 9 PM Tuesday with the strongest storms arriving between 1 AM and 5 AM Wednesday morning. Some showers may linger through mid-morning, but skies will clear quickly thereafter. Plentiful sunshine is in store for the afternoon, but gusty winds will continue.

Wednesday is a First Alert Day
Wednesday is a First Alert Day(WOWT)

Quieter weather moves in for the rest of the week, with comfortably cool highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Keep track of the 10-day forecast, including Wednesday’s First Alert Day, by downloading the WOWT First Alert Weather: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three seriously hurt in overnight crash in Omaha
Omaha Police investigate fatal crash involving two cars on I-80
House fire under control in 10 minutes in Omaha neighborhood under investigation
Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and "disruptive weather" for hundreds of flight...
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights
Omaha Police investigate fatal crash on I-80 off-ramp

Latest News

Monday, October 11th
David's Monday Afternoon Forecast
First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY Wednesday: A strong storm system brings wind, rain and storms to the area
Monday Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert forecast: Clouds & showers to start a busier week of weather
Rusty's Morning Forecast