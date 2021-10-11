Council Bluffs Police warns jury duty scam

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Scammers are getting ahold of quite a few people in the Omaha-metro and this time, they claim they’re with the Council Bluffs Police.

According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, the scammers say that you missed jury duty and that a warrant has been issued for your arrest. However, you can clean up the warrant by paying a fine.

The caller will then instruct to go buy a Green Dot prepaid Visa card or other payments and then call them back with the numbers.

This is a scam. No legitimate authority will ever demand payment over the phone.

