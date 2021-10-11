Advertisement

Council Bluffs Police warns jury duty scam

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Scammers are getting ahold of quite a few people in the Omaha-metro and this time, they claim they’re with the Council Bluffs Police.

According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, the scammers say that you missed jury duty and that a warrant has been issued for your arrest. However, you can clean up the warrant by paying a fine.

The caller will then instruct to go buy a Green Dot prepaid Visa card or other payments and then call them back with the numbers.

This is a scam. No legitimate authority will ever demand payment over the phone.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three seriously hurt in overnight crash in Omaha
Omaha Police investigate fatal crash involving two cars on I-80
House fire under control in 10 minutes in Omaha neighborhood under investigation
Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and "disruptive weather" for hundreds of flight...
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights
Omaha Police investigate fatal crash on I-80 off-ramp

Latest News

Husker linebacker uses NIL for good, donates money to an important cause
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Oct. 11 COVID-19 update: School dashboards round-up
Hour by hour forecast - tonight
David’s First Alert Forecast - Beautiful fall weather Monday evening! Tracking storms Tuesday night
Inaugural Indigenous Peoples' Day at Nebraska Capitol
Inaugural Indigenous Peoples' Day at Nebraska Capitol