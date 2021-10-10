Advertisement

Woman drowns while canoeing on western Nebraska river

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — A woman drowned while canoeing on the North Platte River near Scottsbluff in western Nebraska.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman the canoe the woman and her husband were using overturned Friday afternoon near Scottsbluff’s wastewater treatment facility.

The woman’s husband reported the drowning. The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports that the man initially struggled to reach his wife in the water, but once he did he administered CPR. Overman did not immediately release the name or age of the woman who died. An autopsy is planned.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Criticism personal towards Elkhorn Public Schools District board member.
Yard signs in opposition to Elkhorn PS mask policy get personal
Omaha Police investigate fatal crash on I-80 off-ramp
First Alert Day Wednesday
FIRST ALERT DAY Wednesday: A strong storm system brings wind, rain and storms to the area
Michigan's Blake Corum (2) carries the ball against Nebraska's Nick Henrich (42) during the...
Nebraska suffers tough 3-point loss to Michigan
Suit: Hospitalized man died after his oxygen was turned off

Latest News

Three seriously hurt in overnight crash in Omaha
Trump holds rally in Iowa
Trump holds rally in Iowa
BREAKING: Three seriously injured in crash
BREAKING: Three seriously injured in crash
Omaha Farmers Market's Stock up for Winter on Saturday, Oct. 9-Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.
Last markets of the season at Omaha Farmers Market this weekend